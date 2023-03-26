NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department sends their condolences to Baton Rouge Police after losing two officers in the line of duty.
Sunday afternoon around 3 p.m. (March 26th) East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Broome confirmed that two Baton Rouge Police Department pilot officers were killed in a helicopter crash near Port Allen.
NOPD Supt. Michelle Woodfork expressed her condolences in a statement saying, “On behalf of men and women of the New Orleans Police Department, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families and colleagues of the Baton Rouge Police Department officers who tragically lost their lives today in the line of duty.”
