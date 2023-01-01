NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two separate shooting incidents in the early morning of Sunday (Jan. 1).

According to NOPD reports, the first shooting happened around 4:03 a.m. in the 1600 block of Clio Street. When officers arrived on the scene they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. No other information has been released.

The second shooting occurred two hours later, in Mid-City. Detectives found a man who had been shot in the 4000 block of Tulane Avenue. He was taken to the hospital by EMS. No other information on this shooting has been released.

Both incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

