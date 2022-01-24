NOPD reports three more shootings as gun violence continues in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On a day the New Orleans City Council held a special meeting to address the need to stop the violence in the city, the New Orleans Police Department reported three seemingly unrelated shooting incidents in the final hours of Monday evening.

Earlier in the day, a double shooting temporarily closed a section of Chef Menteur Highway, but the bullets did not stop there.

The first incident occurred before 5 p.m. in the 3800 block of Elysian Fields and involved a man sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was transported to a hospital via private conveyance to be treated for his injuries.

The second occurred in the 2100 block of Louisiana Avenue. It was called in at 7:53 p.m. and left one victim hospitalized.

And the third incident occurred before 9:48 p.m. in the 3400 block of Garden Oaks Drive. It also involved an adult male being hospitalized for his injuries.