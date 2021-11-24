NOPD reports fatal shooting in New Orleans East near I-10 Service Road

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has reported a homicide in New Orleans East on Wednesday evening.

According to an updated report released at 7:30 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to a call just prior to 6 p.m. regarding a shooting in the 12300 block of the I-10 Service Road.

Upon arrival, the NOPD found a male victim inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing, but there is no further information available at this time.

