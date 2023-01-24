Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A person is wanted after a vehicle burglary in New Orleans East, says the New Orleans Police Department.

The incident reportedly happened Thursday (Jan. 19) in the 4700 block of Sandalwood Drive. Officers report the subject got into the victim’s vehicle and took their phone and tablet.

No further details are available at this time as the crime remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the pictured subject is asked to contact Seventh District Detective Vinh Nguyen or any Seventh District Detective at 504-658-6070 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

