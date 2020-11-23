NOPD reminds drivers to “Buckle Up — Every Trip. Every Time” this Thanksgiving and every day

NEW ORLEANS – This Thanksgiving, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is joining the NOPD to share a lifesaving reminder: Buckle Up — Every Trip. Every Time.

Thanksgiving time is one of the busiest seasons on America’s roads. This means that more drivers will be on the roads than usual, increasing the likelihood of a motor vehicle crash. During this kickoff to the holiday season, it’s more important than ever to stress the importance of seat belt safety.

According to U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, during the 2018 Thanksgiving weekend, 291 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes nationwide. Nighttime proved even more deadly, with 54 percent of Thanksgiving weekend crashes occurring at night. These deaths represent needless tragedies for families across America and may have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt.

“Thanksgiving is a time for celebrating gratitude with loved ones, and we want to make sure our community members arrive at their Thanksgiving destinations as safely as possible. Whether you’re driving 10 minutes to the Thanksgiving dinner table, or 10 hours, it’s critical that drivers and passengers Buckle Up — Every Trip. Every Time. We want everyone to have a safe and happy Thanksgiving, so please, make sure everyone in your vehicle is buckled before you ever turn on the car — and that includes children being in the correct car seats, too.” – NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson

