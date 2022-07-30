ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) — A shooting in Algiers Saturday morning sent a woman to the hospital, according to the New Orleans Police Department. One person has been taken into custody for questioning.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Garden Oaks Drive after a shooting in the area was called in just after 4:00. Initial reports reveal, that a woman suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen arrived at the hospital by private car.

The woman’s condition has not been released. No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of searching for evidence and information to find a possible suspect and motive.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Anyone with additional on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.