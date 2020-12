NOPD want to question 32-year-old Wayne Sterling about a homicide that happened on October 31, 2020.

NEW ORLEANS, LA. — The New Orleans Police Department wants to question 32-year-old Wayne Sterling about a murder that happened on October 31, 2020 on the 7100 block of Downman Road. During the incident, a woman was shot and killed.

There is no warrant for Sterling, but police believe he may have additional information about the case. If you know where Sterling is, or if you have any information about the case, call NOPD at (504) 821-2222.