NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has located a Lemar Peters, for questioning in connection to a shooting that took place on Tuesday (Nov. 27th).

According to the NOPD’s Major Offense Log in the 600 block of Norman C. Francis Parkway a suspect fired shots into the vehicle of a 25-year-old man, sending him to the hospital. Details regarding the victim were not available.

Peters is NOT wanted as a suspect in this incident. Detectives believe he could have critical information in the case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call First District Detectives at 504-658-6010 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

