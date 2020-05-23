NOPD Online Reporting Program returns to assist citizens in filing police reports

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department’s Alternative Police Response Unit is now processing police reports submitted online via the NOPD Online website.

If you’d like to utilize the NOPD’s online reporting system, visit www.nola.gov/nopdonline to file police reports for non-emergency incidents and to download their reports at no charge.

Those wishing to report can also do so by calling toll-free to 1-833-827-5025 to have a link texted to their smartphone to complete an online report. Citizens will be able to upload documents or pictures in connection with their incident using the online reporting system.

Crimes which can be reported to NOPD via online reporting include auto theft, bicycle theft, credit card theft, criminal damage to property, criminal mischief, identity theft, lost property, miscellaneous incidents, pickpocketing, shoplifting, simple burglary of a vehicle, supplemental reports to already submitted police reports, theft and theft from the exterior of a vehicle.

Reporting of all other crimes, including emergency situations, should be done by calling 911.