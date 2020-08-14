NOPD Officer suspended for “unbecoming” conduct

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department has announced that the Department has suspended Senior Police Officer Gerald Lee.

The suspension was reported in a one sentence statement released by the NOPD Public Information Office, late Thursday evening (Aug. 13.)

According to the statement, Officer Lee was suspended “following an allegation pertaining to actions unbecoming of a police officer involving a domestic incident.”

No further information about the circumstances of the incident was released.

