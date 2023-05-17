NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— In the month of June, the New Orleans Police Department will be offering gun safety classes to residents.

They are urging gun owners that have not taken a gun safety class to take one of the free gun safety classes. This program is in conjunction with the NOPD’s Midnight Basketball Program.

The NOPD says these classes ultimately are to reduce accidental firearm discharges and to keep firearms from getting in the wrong hands. They will also be giving out gun locks.

The Gun Safety Classes will be held:

June 1st : 7P.M., SUNO Gym, 6400 Press Drive

June 9th: 7 P.M., Joe Brown Gym

June 16th 7 P.M., Morris F.X. Gym

June 23rd 7 P.M., St Bernard Gym