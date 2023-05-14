NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash near Dillard University Sunday (May 14th).

The crash happened at the intersection of Gentilly Boulevard and Foy Street around 3:19 p.m. At the scene officers located a unresponsive man on the ground who had been ejected from his motorcycle.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Through further investigation, the New Orleans Police Department detectives discovered that the cyclist collied with another vehicle.

The victims identify has not been released at this time pending an official autopsy and notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.

