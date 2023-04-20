All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a wanted man in connection to a theft in the Mid-City area.

The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday (April 19th) in the 3200 block of St. Peter Street when the suspect, pictured above, allegedly stole a package from a resident’s porch while riding a bike.

Through investigation, the NOPD was able to identify 56-year-old Douglas Walker as the suspect in the incident.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact First District detectives at (504) 658-6010 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.