NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left a man hospitalized. The shooting happened in New Orleans East just after 11:40 p.m. Friday.

According to the NOPD, officers were called to the corner of Bullard Avenue and North I-10 Service Road after a man, suffering from a gunshot wound to the groin, arrived at a local hospital by car. The man’s condition is not known at this time.

No further details are available at this time but anyone with information on the shooting can call Seventh District Officers at (504)658-6070.