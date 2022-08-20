NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left a man wounded. The incident happened in the Lake Terrace neighborhood.

At about 10 a.m., the NOPD says they were called to the intersection of Leon C Simon Drive and Press Drive. where they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. An update from NOPD at 10:30 say EMS was on the scene.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to find the possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822 -1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.