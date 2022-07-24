NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday evening in the Lower 9thh Ward that left a man wounded.

According to officers the shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Lamanche Street. It is unknown what took place but the man was taken to the hospital by EMS, his condition has not been updated.

No further details are available at this time but officials are in the process of collecting evidence to find a suspect and a motive in the crime.

Anyone with additional on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.