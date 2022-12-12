NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man died after police say he was shot in New Orleans overnight.

The New Orleans Police Department reports that around 12:30 a.m. Monday (Dec. 12), officers responded to the 900 block of Louisa Street in the Bywater. That’s where police found the unresponsive 63-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his body.

We’re told the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has been withheld until an autopsy is completed.

There is no word yet on a suspect or motive in the case, which has been classified as a homicide investigation. Other details regarding the case were unavailable.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the NOPD at 504-658-5300.