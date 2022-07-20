NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A man is dead after a crash in the Plum Orchard area Wednesday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The incident was first called in just before 2:50.

Police said they responded to the scene in the 4500 block of Dale Street and a man was found suffering from injuries. He was taken to the hospital by EMS where he later died.

The details of the crash have not been released at this time as this is an ongoing investigation. The victim’s identity will be released after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone available to share information on the crash can call NOPD Seventh District Officers at (504) 658-6070.