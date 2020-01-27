NOPD makes arrest in Treasure Street homicide

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD has arrested a man for the January 20th homicide of Lloyd Vanderhorst in the 1600 block of Treasure Street

Investigators say that 34-year-old Azemore Joseph shot Vanderhorst around 8:05 p.m. at that location.

He died at the scene.

As investigation into the incident progressed, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives developed and positively identified Joseph as the perpetrator in this incident.

An arrest warrant was obtained, and Joseph was arrested on January 24.

He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for one count of second degree murder.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Michael Young at 504-658-5300.