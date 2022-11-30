NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department and U.S. Marshalls have arrested Earl Sylvester in connection with a homicide that took place in October.

NOPD Fifth District officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1900 block of Port Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS where he was later declared dead.

Sylvester has been arrested on one count of second-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Maggie Darling at 504-658-5300.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.