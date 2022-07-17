NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A man is hospitalized after a shooting in Uptown Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The incident reportedly happened just before 4:10 p.m. and officers are currently investigating.

According to the NOPD, officers responded to the corner of Nashville and Loyola Avenues, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to an unknown part of his body. He was taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition is not known as of now.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

There are no further details available at this time but law enforcement is in the process of searching for a motive and suspect. Anyone with information can call Second District Officers at (504)658-6020.