NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in that left a woman wounded Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a call of an aggravated battery by shooting came in just before 5 p.m. for the 2200 block of N. Claiborne Ave.

Officer said a woman was found in the scene suffering from a gun shot wound to an unknown art of her body. She was taken to a local hospital for treatments.

Her condition is not known at this time.

No further details, are available as of now but anyone with information can call Fifth district officers (504)658-6050.