NOPD looking for suspects involved in armed robbery and impersonating an officer in fake traffic stop

NEW ORLEANS– NOPD is looking for suspects involved in connection with performing a fake traffic stop along with an armed robbery, and impersonating an officer.

Police say the suspects approached a car with police-style red and blue lights to perform a traffic stop on Louisa and Stephen Girard around 11:45 on Monday night. One of the suspects got out of the car wearing a face mask similar to what NOPD wears and a jacket with a police patch. The suspect reportedly asked the victim to see his license, insurance, and asked if he had any firearms. The victim told police that he handed over a green Taurus hand gun. That’s when the suspects drove off with the victim’s gun.

Rafael Goyeneche, President of the Metropolitan Police Commission said there are things the public can do if they are faced with a situation like this.

“Use your cell phone to call 9-1-1, alert authorities, head towards lighted areas or to a police station if you think something isn’t right,” he said.

Goyeneche also understand that many don’t know exactly what to do in this situation.

“So the only advice I’d give is to comply because it is not worth risking your own safety,” he said.

He said in this case there was a clue that they weren’t real officers.

“The suspects SUV had red and white lights. The NOPD has blue and white lights,” he said.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.