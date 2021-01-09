NOPD looking for suspect, person of interest in Eighth District shooting

NEW ORLEANS, LA. — The New Orleans Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a suspect and a person of interest in an Eighth District shooting investigation. It happened 100 block of Carondelet Street on January 9, 2021.

At approximately 11:35 p.m. on January 8, the woman pictured below shot someone during a physical altercation on Carondelet Street. The suspect took off in the burgundy colored Nissan Altima with an unknown temporary license plate. According to police, the suspect goes by the nickname “Skully”.

NOPD is needs help identifying the suspect, pictured on the right, who is believed to be involved in a shooting that happened on Carondelet Street. Police say she took off in the burgundy colored Nissan Altima on the left.

NOPD is also looking for a person of interest for questioning. The person of interest, who goes by the nickname “Peaches”, was allegedly involved in the physical altercation before the suspect shot the victim. Police say “Peaches” took off with the suspect in the burgundy colored Nissan.

NOPD is looking for this woman, who goes by the nickname “Peaches”, for questioning about a shooting that happened on Carondelet Street.

If you have any information on this case, call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.