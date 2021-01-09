NOPD looking for second person of interest in Seventh District shooting

NEW ORLEANS, LA. — The New Orleans Police Department released new pictures of a second person of interest in connection to a shooting in the Seventh District. The incident happened on January 4, 2021 at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Stemway Drive.

Police say Kelvin Lyons was seen fleeing the scene in a silver Mercedes sedan. Lyons is not currently wanted in this investigation, but is sought for questioning.

Now, police are looking for a second man who was also seen fleeing the scene with Lyons. He was wearing a black and red striped sweater, a black hat a blue gloves at the time of the incident.

If you have any information on this case, call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.