NOPD looking for person of interest & vehicle in auto theft incident

NEW ORLEANS- The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in an auto theft incident that occurred on July 3, 2020.

According to NOPD, at around 10:20 p.m., the pictured 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 was stolen from the 200 block of Chartres Street. The pictured unknown subject was near the vehicle prior to it being stolen, and investigators believe he may have information regarding the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the reported stolen vehicle and/or the identity of the person of interest is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.