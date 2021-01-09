NOPD looking for person of interest in Chef Menteur Highway shooting

NEW ORLEANS, LA. — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a person of interest in connection to a shooting that happened in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway on January 8.

At approximately 3:44 p.m., a dark colored four-door sedan with tinted windows and no license plate was heading eastbound on Chef Menteur Highway, when the from passenger allegedly rolled down the window and started shooting. One person was shot in the foot, another person was shot in the mouth.

NOPD needs help identifying this person of interest for questioning about a drive-by shooting that happened on Chef Menteur Highway on January 8, 2021.

NOPD says the suspect was shooting out of this dark colored, four door sedan. It has tinted windows and no license plate.

The person in the picture is not wanted for this crime, however police do want to speak to them about the incident.

If you have any information on this case, call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.