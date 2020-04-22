NOPD looking for car theft suspect

New Orleans – The NOPD is asking for the public’s help identifying an unknown subject involved in an auto theft incident that occurred on last Tuesday.

Just after 9 p.m., the victim parked a vehicle at Chevron on Chef Menteur Highway and left the keys in the ignition. Soon after, the suspect walked up to the vehicle. The suspect, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, entered the car and drove northbound on Michoud Blvd., then in an unknown direction. The vehicle stolen in this incident has since been recovered.

Anyone with information on the identity of the subject is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.