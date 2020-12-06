NOPD Looking for 22-year-old

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in finding Matthew Weber, 22, who was last seen on December 5.

According to NOPD, at around 11:00 a.m., Weber went for a jog inside of Audubon Park near the intersection Magazine Street and Golf Club Drive. He never returned home.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray shirt with a black thermal shirt underneath, and a black “Saints” beanie cap. The cap had a gold “Saints” logo and gold stripes.

Anyone with information regarding Weber’s whereabouts is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.