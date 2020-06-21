NOPD is looking for a habitual shoplifter

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for the public’s assistance in locating Denzil Bush, pictured above, for a shoplifting incident that occurred on June 17.

According to NOPD, at around 4:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Bush entered the “RaceTrac” located in the 3500 block of General De Gaulle Avenue where he opened the cooler and removed a case of beer. Bush allegedly exited the store without paying for the items.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bush is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.