NOPD investigating shooting on S. Clairborne Ave. & Fourth St.

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened around just before noon today on S. Claiborne Avenue and Fourth Street.

Sixth District officers responded to an aggravated battery by shooting. Upon arrival NOPD officers discovered a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital by EMS, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said early investigations reveal that a traffic accident occurred between two cars. A male subject in one of the cars exited his car and shot the victim, and then fled the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause of the victim’s death.

Citizens with any information that help solve this crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.