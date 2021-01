NEW ORLEANS, LA. — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened overnight at the intersection of Thalia and South Broad streets.

Police say an NOPD detective was flagged down around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night by two people. A man and a woman were shot and they were both taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

If you have any information on this incident, call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.