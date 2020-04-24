NOPD investigating multiple vehicle burglaries

The NOPD is investigating two vehicle burglaries that happened Tuesday in the 1000 block of Filmore Avenue.

Just before 10:30 a.m., a vehicle pulled into a parking lot and backed into a parking space next to the victims’ vehicles. At least two subjects were seen exiting the vehicle and burglarizing the victims’ vehicles by smashing the windows and crawling into the vehicles. The suspect vehicle appears to be a Ford Expedition, silver in color with dark tint and chrome rims

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.