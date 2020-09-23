NOPD investigating multiple shootings

NEW ORLEANS – It was a busy Tuesday night for the NOPD who are now investigating multiple shootings that left two men dead and three others injured.

Police were called out to the St. Bernard area where there were reports of shots being fired. Officers arrived to an apartment building in the 1500 block of Foy St. and found one man lying unresponsive inside a unit, injured by a gunshot. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

In New Orleans East, officers were called out to a triple shooting in the 7000 block of Yorktown Dr. At the scene, three men were discovered with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was dead inside a vehicle, while the two others were found injured nearby.

On the West Bank, one man was shot in the 3400 block of Garden Oaks Dr. Information regarding this shooting is limited and the condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

If you have any information regarding any of these shootings, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.