NOPD investigating homicide in the Sixth District

NEW ORLEANS- The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred on July 3 in the Sixth District.

NOPD says that at around 3:30 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue to a call of aggravated battery by shooting at a Dollar General. Upon arrival, officers found one man suffering with a gunshot wound in the parking lot outside of the store. EMS transported him to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify those responsible in this incident, as well as a motive.

Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.