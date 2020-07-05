NOPD investigating homicide in the Seventh District

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred on July 3 in the Seventh District.

NOPD says that at around 3:30 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 8400 block of the I-10 Service Road to a call of aggravated battery by shooting at the Rodeway Inn. Upon arrival, officers found one 41 years old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene. Later, two other victims, a man and a woman, were reported after they arrived at the hospital by private conveyance. They are reportedly both in stable condition.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify those responsible in this incident, as well as a motive.

Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.