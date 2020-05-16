NOPD Investigating Homicide in the Fifth District

New Orleans – The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred on May 15, in the Fifth District.

At around 4:28 p.m., NOPD Fifth District officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1500 block of Mazant Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered one male suffering from a gunshot wound(s). He was pronounced dead at the scene.. No further information is available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Sasha Toussaint is in charge of this ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any additional information. Those with information can also call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.