NOPD investigating homicide in the Fifth District

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred in the Fifth District.

At around 2:43 p.m. on May 28, NOPD Fifth District officers responded to a call of aggravated battery by shooting in the 2300 block of North Galvez. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim after an autopsy and notification of family.

Those with information can call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.