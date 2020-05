A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot in the 5200 block of Timber Haven Lane.

It happened Sunday, May 10th, at 9:43 am.

When officers arrived they found the man lying in the street. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The name of the victim is not released yet, until his family is notified.

Police are currently looking for a suspect, or suspects, and a motive.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at (504) 822-1111.