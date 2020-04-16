NOPD investigates two shootings in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans police are investigating two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart in Algiers.

The first happened around 9:45 Wednesday night in the 2300 block of Kraft Place. Officers found a man who had been shot. EMS was called out to the scene. No word yet on the victim’s condition.

Just minutes later, police responded to a shooting less than a mile away from the first scene. It happened around 9:49 near the intersection of Wagner Street and Hero Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found that the victim who had been shot was already on his way to the hospital.

If you know anything that can help investigators in these cases, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.