NOPD investigates three shootings Sunday

Two people were injured and one killed in three separate shooting across New Orleans Sunday.

Just before 2 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Terry St. in Algiers. One man was shot. No other details are available.

Then, just before 2:30 p.m., a man was killed a few miles away on Preston Place. Officers found man lying in a driveway with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. His identity is being with held until the family can be notified.

Around 9 p.m., a man was shot near the intersection of N. Villere St. & Conti St. He was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Details in that incident are limited.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.