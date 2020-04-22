NOPD Investigates Sixth District Homicide

The NOPD is investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of an adult male Tuesday night.

Sixth District officers responded to a call of reporting shots fired around 9:23 p.m. in the 3600 block of Loyola Avenue.

Upon arrival, responding officers discovered a 42-year-old male suffering from an undetermined number of gunshot wounds. The victim died at the scene.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive. No further information is currently available.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine an official cause of death and release the victim’s name upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Arin Starzyk is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.