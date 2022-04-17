NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in Treme left a man in the hospital Sunday night.

According to the NOPD, police were notified of a shooting in the 1800 block of Orleans Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.

Initial reports indicated a man had been shot and taken to an area hospital for treatment. Details of his condition were unclear.

Information involving a suspect or motive was unavailable.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers.