NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in Treme left a man in the hospital Sunday night.
According to the NOPD, police were notified of a shooting in the 1800 block of Orleans Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.
Initial reports indicated a man had been shot and taken to an area hospital for treatment. Details of his condition were unclear.
Information involving a suspect or motive was unavailable.
Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers.
