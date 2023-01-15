NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting turned homicide that left a man wounded in the Tremé area on Sunday (Jan. 15th).

Detectives say the shooting happened at the intersection of Esplanade Ave. and Derbiny St. around 7:00 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS pronounced him dead on the scene. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

