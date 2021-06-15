NOPD investigates shooting in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has reported a shooting in the 6700 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
Initial reports shows an adult male victim was shot and transported to a hospital.
No additional information is available at this point.
by: WGNO Web DeskPosted: / Updated:
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has reported a shooting in the 6700 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
Initial reports shows an adult male victim was shot and transported to a hospital.
No additional information is available at this point.