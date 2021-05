NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has responded to a shooting at the abandoned New Orleans Military Ocean Terminal at the end of Poland Avenue on Monday morning.

A victim is reportedly located on the fifth floor in one of the front buildings.

NOPD investigate shooting at abandoned Navy facility at the end of Poland Avenue (Photo: Kenny Lopez | WGNO)

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez is on the scene.

This is a developing story.

Check back for further information as it becomes available.

NOPD investigating shooting at the abandoned Navy Facility at the end of Poland Ave.