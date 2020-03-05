NOPD investigates Annette Street homicide

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating an early morning homicide in the 1400 block of Annette Street.

Investigators say that officers responded to a medical call in the area around 1:00 A.M. Thursday. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital by EMS where he was pronounced dead.

No further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Rayell Johnson is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident.

Anyone with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.