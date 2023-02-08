NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Part of Mardi Gras safety means keeping up with your loved ones safe and in arms reach therefore the city has set up a lost and found system this parade season.

The New Orleans Police Department is distributing 150 identification bracelets for children to wear along the parade route. There will be a space for parents to fill out contact information in the event of their child gets lost.

Any child that is turned over to an officer will be sent to one of three lost and found tents along the parade route. The locations are;

St. Charles & Napoleon Ave.

St. Charles & Jackson Ave.

Canal St. & Baronne St.

“The lights, big floats, and large crowds can be exciting for young children. During this time, it’s very important for parents to keep a close watch on their children,” the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD says the bands are reusable and will last throughout the Mardi Gras season.

