NOPD identifies suspect wanted in Third District simple robbery, battery incident

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Lorenzo Eugene Powell in the investigation of a simple robbery and battery incident that occurred on June 10 at the intersection of Gentilly Boulevard and Franklin Avenue.

At about 4:00 a.m., the victim – who reported to be three months pregnant at the time of the incident – and Powell were in Powell’s silver 2010 Dodge SUV bearing Louisiana tag 623CBK when they involved in a verbal disagreement. During the incident, Powell reportedly struck the victim in her face with a closed fist and grabbed the victim around her neck. Powell then allegedly grabbed the victim’s cellphone from her and removed cash kept in the cellphone case. Powell reportedly kept the cash and returned the cell phone to the victim, pushed the victim out of his vehicle, and fled the scene.

A warrant was obtained for Powell’s arrest on charges of simple robbery and battery of a dating partner with child endangerment.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Powell’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.